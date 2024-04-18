National Weather Service confirms tornado in Columbus area. Other surveys continue

The National Weather Service confirmed at tornado touched down in Delaware County, north of Columbus, during severe storms on Wednesday.

Most of the damage was to homes along Fancher Road in the southeast corner of the county, according to the NWS Wilmington office. Maximum winds were estimated to be 90 mph.

As previously reported, Delaware County Sheriff's Office said it had no reports of severe damage as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. However, Tyler Beckman, a central Ohio storm chaser, posted photos on X (formerly Twitter) showing wind damage to homes and a tree near the intersection of Route 605 and Fancher Road in Harlem Township in the county.

Possible tornado damage on an unwarned storm on 605 and Fancher rd about 45 mins ago@NWSILN @MaxVelocityWX @ReedTimmerUSA @spann @ryanhallyall



Contact for use of images pic.twitter.com/fxUPATiGZp — Tyler Beckman (@tylerbeckmanWX) April 17, 2024

The NWS says the damage survey is ongoing, with more details still to come.

Possible tornado investigated in Northeast Ohio

The Portage County Emergency Management Agency says a tornado touched down in Windham Township, the Akron Beacon Journal reports. However, the National Weather Service has yet to issue a confirmation.

Portage EMA Director Director Ryan Shackelford said the size of the twister has not yet been determined, but it caused no injuries or fatalities. NWS damage surveyors were on scene.

Severe storms damage buildings, down trees and power lines in Bucyrus

Strong winds tore through Bucyrus on Wednesday afternoon, ripping the roof off a downtown building and downing several trees and power lines, the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum reports.

Broken glass and other debris littered the city, about 30 miles west of Mansfield. Electricity was out for most of its residents.

How are tornadoes confirmed?

After suspected tornadoes are spotted, crews from the National Weather Service survey possible tornado damage in person.

The pattern of damage, not how much damage was caused, determines whether it was a tornado, according to the weather service. For tornadoes, with their violently rotating columns of air, damage often has a chaotic appearance, with larger uprooted trees often crossing each other. Weather service surveyors often look at larger uproots of trees to get a true idea of where the wind was blowing from.

A tornado moves through Windham, Ohio on Wednesday evening.

How are tornadoes rated?

The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0: Weak, with wind speeds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1: Weak, 86 to 110 mph

EF2: Strong, 111 to 135 mph

EF3: Strong, 136 to 165 mph

EF4: Violent, 166 to 200 mph

EF5: Violent, greater than 200 mph

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: National Weather Service confirms Columbus-area tornado in Delaware Co.