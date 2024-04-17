Severe storms, hail, tornadoes possible Wednesday across central Ohio, NWS says

After a few sunny and clear days in Columbus, Mother Nature has decided to bring some April showers.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to form after 5 p.m. Wednesday and may be severe, according to a hazardous weather statement issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The storms could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts and a "tornado or two cannot be ruled out," NWS Wilmington said in the statement.

Ohio counties in the hazardous weather outlook include: Wayne, Fayette, Union, Hardin, Mercer, Auglaize, Darke, Shelby, Logan, Delaware, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Madison, Franklin, Licking, Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Pickaway, Fairfield, Butler, Warren, Clinton, Ross, Hocking, Highland and Pike.

Also, after a positively balmy week, areas of patchy frost will be possible Saturday and Sunday night across the Columbus area.

Here's the forecast for the rest of the week.

Weather forecast for the week of April 17, 2024

Keep those raincoats at the ready for the next few days.

Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night : A chance of showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 58. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday : Showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m., with a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. High near 64. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday : Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday : Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

