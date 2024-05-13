National Police Week: Ceremonies across the area paying tribute to fallen officers

KSNF/KODE — This week is National Police Week, with Wednesday being Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Tuesday, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Starts at 11:00 a.m. outside the courthouse in Carthage, but will move inside if there’s rain.

On Wednesday, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Peace Officers Memorial Service.

The ceremonies, along with others across the country this week will honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Joplin Police Chief, Dr. Richard Pearson took part in a different ceremony on Saturday, a commencement ceremony.

He earned his PhD in “Criminal Justice: Homeland Security” in December from Saint Leo University in Florida, but wasn’t able to walk the stage then, due to him starting his duties in Joplin.

Pearson already holds a Master of Science and Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Louisville and is a graduate of the FBI’s National Police Academy.

