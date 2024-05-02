National Park Service clears RFK Stadium for demolition

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service (NPS) said Thursday that D.C.’s Robert F. Kennedy Memorial (RFK) Stadium has been cleared for demolition after crews found there would be no significant impact on the surrounding environment.

NPS signed a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) report on April 29 after evaluating the demolition’s potential effects on the natural, cultural and human environment surrounding the stadium.

In the FONSI, NPS details conservation measures that need to be taken to avoid and minimize and negative effects.

Since its construction in 1961, RFK Stadium has fallen into disrepair and “has reached the end of its useful life,” according to the FONSI. The stadium was decommissioned in 2019 and is no longer occupied, repaired or maintained.

“The stadium has been compromised to the extent that renovation or repair is infeasible,” read the FONSI.

The next step is for the NPS to issue D.C. a permit, which would allow the District to demolish the stadium. Events DC already removed hazardous materials, stadium seats, furniture, fixtures, equipment, trash and debris from RFK Stadium.

“We’re excited that the process is moving forward and taking us one step closer to the District putting the land at RFK to a higher and better use that benefits our residents and communities, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, Nina Albert, said in a statement to DC News Now.

