Nassau County Republicans want an armed civilian militia. And they’re not alone.

Despite facing backlash from civil rights activists and Democratic lawmakers, Republicans in conservative-leaning Nassau County, New York, are moving forward with a plan to form an armed, civilian militia that the local government could operate as a de facto police force during “emergencies.”

The plan, proposed by County Executive Bruce Blakeman, has local opponents comparing the "special deputies" to other government-backed militias throughout history, including some Ku Klux Klan chapters and the Nazi brownshirts. Blakeman has taken umbrage at the comparison; according to the Long Island press, he suggested that “This is not only a personal insult to me, as a Jew, but it is a personal insult on humanity."

Nassau County, New York, Executive Bruce Blakeman (Alejandra Villa Loarca / Newsday via Getty Images file)

By executive order, Blakeman has assembled a list of more than 100 civilians he wants to train to act as “special deputies,” or what is essentially a backup police force. All members are required to have firearms licenses, and Blakeman has said they would undergo background checks and mental health evaluations, though what either of those entail could be quite subjective.

“God forbid there is an emergency, do you want me to have to scramble at that point to try and find people?” Blakeman said in defense of the plan, according to WPIX-TV.

Since conservatives have made a point of portraying nonviolent protests as threats to state and national security, WPIX asked Blakeman whether his civilian militia could be used to crack down on civil rights demonstrations. And he didn't say no:

In recent years, conservatives have become more vocal in support of armed vigilante and militia groups that share their draconian and oftentimes illiberal view of criminal justice. This has been most evident in Republicans' involvement with groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, both of which sought to overturn the 2020 election in Donald Trump’s favor. Trump has even portrayed the violent militiamen who fomented insurrection on his behalf as "patriots" and said their jailing has made them "hostages." And Kyle Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre among conservatives after he was acquitted of killing two men after he had joined up with a militia group that had stationed itself outside a used car lot in Wisconsin in 2020.

We’ve seen Republican leaders in states as varied as California, Michigan, Nevada and Florida throw their support behind civilian-led militia groups, as well, which scholar Rachel Kleinfeld wrote about in this 2022 article for Just Security. (Kleinfeld, a distinguished scholar who ran the Truman National Security project and served on the State Department’s Foreign Affairs Policy Board, reports that some GOP-led counties have even relied on such militia groups to provide security at events.)

Kleinfeld discussed this increasingly common alliance in an interview with WBUR radio of Boston that year.

She said:

What we’re seeing in Nassau County is a continuation of the conservative movement’s troubling infatuation with vigilantes and other civilian forces that are even less accountable and subject to oversight than ordinary police.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com