Nashville police: Suspect in July 4 deadly shooting captured after running red light

A man wanted in connection with a July 2023 homicide investigation was arrested over the weekend after he ran a red light, authorities said.

Nashville police captured Kejuan Jordan-Cole, 22, after a short foot chase early Sunday.

Jordan-Cole was driving south on 12th Avenue South when he ran a red light at Edgehill Avenue, according to his arrest affidavit. Police tried to pull the car over but it turned onto Deford Bailey Avenue where Jordan-Cole bailed from the vehicle.

Police captured Jordan-Cole a short time later. Upon learning his name, police discovered he had two active warrants — one for aggravated assault and the other for criminal homicide.

Jordan-Cole was connected to the July 4, 2023 death of 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris.

Seven people surrounded Harris in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike and opened fire, killing him. A woman also suffered a graze wound to her leg.

Police last year arrested two teen boys, one 16 and the other 17, in connection with the shooting. Jordan-Cole is related to one of the other teens charged in the case, according to his arrest affidavit.

The Tennessean does not name juvenile suspects unless they are charged in adult court.

Upon his arrest, Jordan-Cole was served the two active warrants and charged with evading arrest and resisting arrest. He's being held at the Downtown Detention Center on a $910,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville police nab homicide suspect after he ran red light: warrant