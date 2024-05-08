Nashville, Middle Tennessee power outages: See which communities are without power

Power outages are being reported in Middle Tennessee as powerful storms continue to march through the region into the evening hours.

A tornado was confirmed in Maury County, off Bear Creek Pike in eastern Columbia. The Columbia Police Department reported down trees and power lines blocking the roadway near Old Highway 99.

Tennessee power outages

As of 6:50 p.m., reported outages included:

Nashville and area served by Nashville Electric Service: 6,402.

Montgomery County (Cumberland Membership Electric Corp.): 155.

Sumner County (CMEC): 4,191.

Robertson County (CMEC): 556.

Cheatham County (CMEC): 47.

Wilson County (Middle Tennessee Electric): 3,549.

Rutherford County (Middle Tennessee Electric): 4,318.

Middle Tennessee power outage map

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

