Nashville area weather: Flooding, tornadoes all possible for Middle TN and why today is 'not a one and done day'

Nashville and the Middle Tennessee region are facing multiple rounds of potentially severe thunderstorms on Wednesday through early Thursday morning. Damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and tornadoes are all possible, said the National Weather Service.

The threat of flash flooding is higher for locations which have already experienced or will experience periods of heavy rainfall, mainly along and north of Interstate 40.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty as with any forecast," said the weather service in a news release. "Things will not be bad for every single person in Middle TN, but some people could have a bad day/night if the right storm ingredients come together."

National Weather Service issues flood watch for Middle Tennessee

A flood watch is in effect until 7 a.m. on Thursday for most of Middle Tennessee.

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will bring heavy rain. Nashville and surrounding areas are expected to receive between two and three inches of rain, however amounts could be higher during heavy downpours said the weather service. Rivers, creeks and streams are expected to rise.

National Weather Service: 'This is not and one and done day'

According to the weather service, severe weather is to be expected throughout most of day on Wednesday and overnight.

Until the evening hours, thunderstorms will be scattered and not everyone will see them. However, during the overnight hours (midnight to 6 a.m.), the storms will become widespread and everyone will likely see them at some point. The threat of damaging winds will be higher with this round. Severe storms are possible with all rounds, said the weather service.

A few, strong tornadoes are also possible. Nashville and the surrounding areas are at moderate risk. The weather service is also warning of potentially golf ball—sized hail and damaging wind gusts of 70mph.

Nashville area radar

Nashville forecast

Wednesday: Severe weather threat enhanced with two rounds of storms from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. then 10 p.m. through sunrise. A few tornados, large hail and damaging winds possible. Highs around 84 with overnight lows around 66.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. then mostly sunny with highs near 82. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight with lows around 55.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 69 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Overnight lows around 51.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., sunny and highs near 74 with over night lows around 52.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 76 and lows around 54.

