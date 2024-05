TechCrunch

Mars exploration has been always been the exclusive purview of national space agencies, but NASA is trying to change that, awarding a dozen research tasks to private companies as a prelude to commercial support for future missions to the Red Planet. It's the second time in a month that the agency has shown its desire for commercial support in Mars missions, having more or less scrapped the original Mars Sample Return mission in favor of a to-be-determined alternative likely by private space companies. A total of nine companies were selected to perform twelve "concept studies" on how they could provide Mars-related services, from payload delivery to planetary imaging to communications relays.