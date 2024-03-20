Naples election 2024: Mayoral race too close to call, triggers recount

To cheers and applause, Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann gave a victory speech on Tuesday night.

However, the vote is not yet official – and the race is so close that state law will require a recount.

Preliminary returns had her at just a 0.1 percentage point, or 12 votes, ahead of rival Gary Price.

She had a total of 3,257 votes, or 38.1% of the total. That compared to Price, with 3,245 votes, or 38%.

Heitmann celebrated victory at home, surrounded by about 100 supporters, before finding out there would be a recount.

Provisional ballots, or ballots where a voter's eligibility is in question, have yet to be counted, so the results aren't official yet.

State law automatically requires a recount when the margin is less than or equal to 0.5% of the total votes.

"It's going to take some time," acknowledged Trish Robertson, the public relations officer for the Collier County Supervisor of Elections Office. "It doesn't happen right away."

It will require mustering up the equipment for the recount, and manpower, she said.

Her office expects to know more about its next steps Wednesday.

The election results are seen as critical, as city leaders are set to make big decisions over the next few years on everything from the funding for the rebuilding of the Naples Pier and the construction of a new coastal stormwater system to the future development of the Four Corners and the "Miracle Mile," a hard-hit stretch of Gulf Shore Boulevard North that's seeing a renewal in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Close results also triggered a recount between two council candidates.

Much of the campaigning in the election centered around growth and development, with the word "overdevelopment" often bantered about, as a threat to the city's small-town charm.

A third candidate for mayor Ted Blankenship, a current councilman, brought in 2,044 votes, or 23.9% of the total.

After casting his ballot at St. John's Episcopal Church in Park Shore, resident Dan Glynn shared he voted to keep Heitmann as mayor.

"Because I think she is the one who would work to keep the character of Naples going, to restrict undue development," he explained.

The three mayoral candidates visited poll sites to drum up support throughout the day, including St. John's.

If reelected, Heitmann promised to continue preserving "this great city," and putting local residents and businesses first.

This city election was like no other, with more involvement from political action committees, or PACs, some of which spread untruths, and made personal attacks against candidates, raising and spending unprecedented amounts for their chosen candidates.

Some mayoral and city candidates raised unheard-of amounts of money in their personal campaigns, too, leading to concerns that "special interest" groups were behind them, including developers, hoping to gain favor on council.

In particular, Price took heat from both his individual and PAC donations tied to the building industry. His high-powered supporters included former U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, whose family owns Manhattan Construction.

In his defense, Price called it a "red herring, saying even if he added every dollar from his campaign coming from builders, developers and Realtors and 100% of the PAC donations, it represented "40% of the total donations" he'd received, with the majority of them coming from city residents.

He and his team were supported by several political action committees, or PACs, including Collier Citizens for Responsible Government, Patriots with Principles, and the Realtors Political Advocacy Committee.

Price ran with a slate of three hand-picked council candidates, as "Team Naples." One of his top priorities was to protect private property rights, which he felt had come under attack by council after Hurricane Ian – including his own, as he fought to rebuild his own house.

He also promised "good government and better leadership."

Instead of running for another term, Blankenship gave up his seat on council to run for mayor, as the more conservative choice. He vowed to protect the city, to help residents and to roll back taxes.

He was supported by two political action committees, or PACs, Citizens Awake Now and Win America, and backed by Collier County Republican Party. Those PACs both ran negative campaigns, attacking Heitmann and Price.

Ted Blankenship is running for mayor in 2024.

Individually, Price raised more than $283,000. As of March 14, he'd spent most of it, with some money still in hand for the home stretch.

By that same date, Blankenship had spent nearly $78,000, and Heitmann about $64,000 on their own campaigns.

Price's slate of three candidates were Bill Kramer, Tony Perez-Benitoa, and Berne Barton. If the entire team was elected, they would have controlled four of seven seats, a majority. It appears only two of them will be elected to council, with a tight race between Perez-Benitoa and Barton.

Price and his team gathered at Cosmos in Naples for a watch party, starting at about 6:30 p.m.

Blakenship attended a "thank you party" at the Republican party headquarters after polls closed.

At St. John's Episcopal Church in Naples on March 19, 2024, Gary Price's mother, Betty Plumeri, campaigns for her son who is running for mayor.

Late morning on election day, residents shuffled in and out of St. John's Episcopal Church, one of a handful of voting sites. After casting his ballot, David Cohen said the city needed change, so he voted for Price.

"I'd like to see the city progress," he said. "Development is good for the city."

Meanwhile, Gary Price's mother, Betty Plumeri, campaigned for him, nearby. "I think he is absolutely the best. He's solid in his thinking," she said.

A contingent of Heitmann supporters were pitching for her, not far away.

"She's kept her promises. She got us through COVID and Ian," said voter Susan Anderson, referencing 2022's disastrous hurricane.

Heitmann's campaign wasn't negative, Anderson said, and not funded by PACs, which she appreciated as a voter and resident.

In the early afternoon, voters at St. Ann Catholic Church were mixed on who they supported for mayor and they expected a close race.

Resident Joan Fletcher shared she voted for Price. “I think he is just a little bit more conservative,” she said.

Voter Ted Pierce, however, supported Heitmann for another term as mayor. “I think she is very forward and allowing growth but controlling growth under the code that exists,” he said.

Others at the polls kept who they voted for close to their chest.

At Moorings Presbyterian Church, Naples resident Jennifer Deane said she was concerned about the growth, without revealing who she chose for mayor, or council.

"I think it is inevitable, but I feel like the city itself is small enough that its charm can be contained," she said.

