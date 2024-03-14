Election 2024: Bill Kramer's top priority would be health and safety on council

his is part of a series in which Naples candidates speak about key issues.

Bill Kramer is one of six running for three open seats on Naples City Council.

A former high school football coach, who now directs a Christian sports ministry, he said he's running because he sees the need for change, including better treatment of employees, and greater emphasis on health and safety, which is his top priority.

"We need to fully staff and fund our first responders, get the stormwater project done, get the NCH upgrade done, get the Pier done, and stop wasting time, energy, and money trying to move the airport," he said.

These are his views on some of the hottest topics in the city:

Growth and development

If the proposed projects comply with the guidelines set forth by the city of Naples, then we should do all we can to accommodate the projects. If the proposed projects do not comply with city of Naples guidelines, then we should encourage planners to follow the guidelines. The notion that Naples is growing is not supported by the data. In the last several years the population of the city of Naples proper has shrunk. This is due in part to the rehabbing of older and distressed condominiums. As these properties are rehabbed, the square footage per unit is often increased significantly, which means less units per property, this lessens density in the city.

Parking and traffic

Dedicated parking for city residents is a straightforward solution, which is used in communities throughout the country.

In concert with dedicated parking for city of Naples residents, non-residents paying to park during Naples' busy season will provide a revenue stream, while encouraging carpooling and ridesharing. Since we know that the population of Naples has decreased in recent years, we can surmise that the increase in traffic is coming from the greater Naples area. It makes sense that the city of Naples would work with Collier County to problem-solve and provide resources to manage traffic as efficiently as possible.

Taxes and spending

The vast majority of tax revenue from city of Naples residents is sent to Collier County and Collier County Public Schools. In fact, city of Naples residents bear a disproportionate and greater tax burden when compared to the rest of Collier County. In addition, the city of Naples is where the downtown shopping district, Naples Bay, Naples Pier, and the majority of accessible beaches in Collier County are located. Visitors from the greater Naples area use these amenities at a disproportionate rate when compared to city residents. It makes sense that Collier County would return a commensurate amount of the tax dollars paid to them by city of Naples residents to provide the infrastructure and services required to sustain the level of service expected.

Affordable housing

Affordable workforce housing in the greater Naples area has been discussed for at least several decades. It seems we finally have enough momentum to begin to actually create solutions to this problem. These solutions must be met with a unified coalition, which includes Collier County, Collier County Public Schools, the City of Naples, local businesses, and local philanthropic dollars. There are enough really smart people, and enough resources to make significant inroads in our workforce housing problem. We have the resources, we need the will.

Public safety

The city of Naples should have the best compensated, the best trained, and the best equipped first responders in the state of Florida. For many years the goal has been competitive pay. This mentality has led to the city of Naples becoming a training ground for first responders who would then leave for local departments who have better compensation.

The standard for compensation should be to consider what it is our first responders are protecting: Naples is the most valuable city in the state of Florida. Nearly a year ago, Gary Price and I were discussing this issue and began to explore the possibility of renegotiating the lease that Naples Airport Authority has with the city of Naples; proceeds from this would go directly to first responders – not in lieu of current compensation dollars, but in addition to current compensation dollars.

Other thoughts

Asked if he had anything to add, Kramer said: "We must get the stormwater outfall project completed. Water from major storms on the peninsula travels from the interior to the coastal areas; we are all connected, but the city of Naples is at the end of the stream. This is another opportunity for Collier County to work with the city of Naples to provide infrastructure in the city, which will benefit everyone in the greater Naples area. The city of Naples is unique and precious, we must move forward to common sense governance by leaders who serve the whole community."

He is part of "Team Naples," running alongside mayoral candidate Gary Price, who encouraged him to enter the race.

Through his own campaign, he's raised $93,300.

