Election 2024: Berne Barton wants 'opportunity to give back' on council

This is part of a series in which Naples candidates speak about key issues.

Berne Barton is one of six running for three open seats on Naples City Council.

A longtime insurance agent, he said he's running primarily because of his "love for this community."

"I was born in Naples, was raised in Naples, built my business in Naples, and raised my family in Naples. This community has given so much to me and I am hoping for the opportunity to give back."

These are his views on some of the hottest topics in the city:

Growth and development

There has been a lot of disinformation about this topic. First and foremost, I want to state emphatically that I am a proponent of planned and controlled redevelopment that is within the confines of our existing building codes and height restrictions. I embrace our existing building rules and regulations and have absolutely no desire to change any of them. The existing building codes are a big reason we still have the charm of Naples that we all love and desire. It is important that these codes are followed with a practical, pragmatic, and common-sense approach to governance.

Four Corners is a very busy location in Naples and an integral part of our downtown ambiance. It is important that we follow rules that are currently in place when determining a plan for that part of our community. It is also very important to enlist the help of experts in the planning arena to help us make the best decisions possible.

Parking and traffic

Parking and traffic are a very important and difficult topic that needs to be addressed. Most of this traffic is coming from outside of the city with people traveling into Naples on a daily basis from the county. It is important that we consider underground parking as an option to alleviate some of the parking burdens. It is also important to bring in experts from the DOT (Florida Department of Transportation) to help us examine how we may be able to divert traffic from our downtown area that may not need to necessarily be traveling into the heart of the community to simply end up going elsewhere.

Taxes and spending

Right now, 88 cents of every dollar paid in taxes by the residents of Naples goes to the county. This arrangement needs to be reexamined. The infrastructure and amenities of the city of Naples are being stressed too close to a breaking point. This stress is being created by the residents of the county using the amenities of our city. We need to make sure that our budget is fully funded before we send tax dollars to the county and that means having a fully staffed police force and fire department.

Also, there was a 12% increase in property values last year, which means there was a 12% increase in property tax revenue. That is a MASSIVE amount of tax dollars. We need full transparency as to where those tax dollars have been allocated. Those funds should be used to properly staff and pay our police department. Right now, we have the same number of members on our police force as we did in 2008 – IT IS NOT FULLY STAFFED. Right now, our policy compensation is in the top quartile for the state of Florida – THAT IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH. We need more transparency for where our taxes are being applied and we need to reevaluate our contract with the county.

Affordable housing

This is a very important topic for our community. It is not practical to think that we can put any significant amount of affordable housing within the city limits. What we need to do is partner with the county and also with the Collier County School Board on finding a location for affordable housing in the county. The School Board owns many parcels of land in the county that should be considered for an affordable housing location. We need to make sure that we (city of Naples) are being properly represented on any discussions that are being held in reference to this topic. Don’t forget that the School Board owns this land and that the School Board is funded with a significant amount of city tax dollars.

Public safety

We are Naples, Florida and we should have the best of the best when it comes to our first responders and public safety. To have the best of the best, we have to pay better than any other location in Florida. Right now, we are only in the top quartile for compensation in Florida. That is simply NOT good enough. The amount that we pay in property taxes alone should put us in a position towards the top, if not the very top in the state. Our compensation package for our police and firefighters is so badly funded that we are losing staff to neighboring locations like Estero, Cape Coral, and Fort Myers. Frankly – this is embarrassing and there is no reason it should continue.

Other thoughts

Asked if he had anything to add, Barton said: "As much as people would like to scare our voters into thinking this election is about “overdevelopment,” it is NOT. This election is about preserving the charm of Naples, while embracing controlled and responsible redevelopment. This redevelopment should be done within the confines of the existing building codes and height restrictions. Anyone telling our voters that there are candidates that wish to ignore these rules and regulations are simply telling lies."

The election, he said, is also about protecting the property rights of residents.

"The residents of our community deserve better than the treatment received over the past couple of years," Barton said.

He is part of "Team Naples," running alongside mayoral candidate Gary Price, who encouraged him to enter the race.

Through his own campaign, he's raised about $82,000.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples election: Barton promises common-sense approach to governance