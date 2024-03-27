Must be something in the water: Head to a town called Neptune for Mega 'Billions'

Hmmm, Neptune Beach in Florida and now Neptune Township in New Jersey are the last two locations to produce a billion-dollar Mega Millions winner. Wonder what the odds are of that.

Maybe people in other cities or towns named Neptune in Iowa, Ohio, Tennesee, West Virginia and Wisconsin might want to think about buying a $2 ticket once another rollover reaches the billions. Or maybe take a vacation there about that time to chase a dream and see if that luck carries over.

After growing to $1.13 billion for 15 weeks without a winner, someone matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday — 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, plus the Mega Ball 4 — for the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game. The ticket was purchased at a ShopRite Liquor store in Neptune Township, N.J., near Bradley Beach and Asbury Park.

On Aug. 8 the Publix at 630 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach near Jacksonville sold the game's highest jackpot winner at $1.6 billion. A limited liability company Saltines Holdings LLC of Miami claimed that prize as a one-time lump sum of $794,248,882, the Florida Lottery previously announced.

What to know about Neptune Township and Neptune Beach

Both Neptunes were founded around the same time with the township in 1879 and the beach in 1885, according to local historians.

Both are small towns by the ocean with a population of 28,170 in New Jersey and 7,045 in Florida, according to 2022 U.S. Census Bureau records.

They both have popular watering holes, the Asbury Lake Press noted, with New Jersey boasting the likes of Headliner Oasis, and Florida being home to Pete’s Bar where John Grisham took inspiration for the setting of his book "The Brethren."

Here's more about Mega Millions

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that has produced six jackpot prizes exceeding $1 billion each:

$1.6 billion — Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

$1.5 billion — Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina

$1.3 billion — Jan. 13, 2023, in Maine

$1.3 billion — July 29, 2022, in Illinois

$1.1 billion — March 26, 2024, in New Jersey

$1 billion — Jan. 22, 2021, in Michigan

The jackpot for the next drawing Friday resets to its current starting value of $20 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold, where the money supports designated good causes and retailer commissions.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

