The 10th-gen Apple iPad hits a low of $300, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Configurations of Apple's newest 13-inch MacBook Air with an M3 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD are down to $1,349 at Amazon and B&H. That's the best price we've tracked, coming in $150 below Apple's MSRP and about $50 below the typical street price we've seen over the past month. The larger 15-inch version is also on sale for a low of $1,499, which is $200 less than buying from Apple directly. B&H's listings say these offers will end on 8:15pm ET on May 31, so they may not last through the weekend.

The 13-inch Air is the top pick in our guide to the best laptops, though the 15-inch model is effectively the same device, just with a bigger screen and better speakers. We gave both versions a score of 90 in our review earlier this year. Both could stand to have a couple more ports, but they run fast and look great, with crisp displays, comfortable keyboards and lengthy battery life. We specifically recommend starting with 16GB of RAM if you plan on using the laptops for anything more than the basics, but if you're not going to push the device too hard, the entry-level configs with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are also on sale.

It's worth noting that the older M2 MacBook Air is still a great value if you want to save cash, but if you'd like the absolute latest — or just need the ability to connect two external monitors — this is a good chance to save.