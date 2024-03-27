Jacksonville Publix does it again: Sells second $1M Mega Millions ticket

The Florida lottery displays the March 26 Mega Millions drawing numbers and where the top winning tickets were sold.

While someone in New Jersey landed Tuesday's $1.13 billion Mega Millions ticket, another charmed player in Jacksonville scored a $1 million prize winner. The kicker is it was sold at the same Jacksonville Publix that produced a $39 million ticket last August.

The grocery store at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. sold that ticket just a week after another Publix at 630 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach sold the game's highest jackpot winner at $1.6 billion on Aug. 8, initially estimated at $1.58 billion. On the day after Christmas, the Florida Lottery announced that Saltines Holdings LLC of Miami claimed that prize as a one-time lump sum of $794,248,882.

The Aug. 15 Mega Millions ticket initially estimated at $36 million went unclaimed by the 180-day deadline, forfeiting the winnings, according to the Florida Lottery. State law requires 80% of unclaimed prize funds from expired tickets be transferred to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 7-11-22-29-38 with the Mega Ball being 4. Megaplier was 2x. The cash option would be $537.5 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

In addition to the New Jersey jackpot recipient and the Jacksonville secondary winner, another ticket worth $1 million in Florida was bought at a Murphy USA gas station in Crawfordville, Wakulla County, according to the Lottery.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Publix sells second $1 million Mega Millions ticket