Murder suspects charged with kidnapping in fatal shooting of Oxnard woman on March 17

Flowers and candles sit in a circle behind a local auto body shop on Industrial Avenue in Oxnard two days after an Oxnard woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound on March 17. Two defendants have been charged with murder and kidnapping.

Prosecutors have added kidnapping charges to an Oxnard murder case with two defendants and accused the woman of pulling the trigger on March 17.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed a complaint Friday charging Margarita Jimenez, 33, of Oxnard, and Jorge Alberto Garfias, 36, of Ventura, with murder and kidnapping, along with special allegations that could impact sentencing if either is convicted. Authorities have also spelled the male defendant's last name as Garifas.

The two are accused of killing Oxnard resident Yanelly Vargas, 35, late on a Sunday night in the parking area by the All Star Auto Body shop, 1021 Industrial Ave. in Oxnard. Vargas died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said.

The two defendants are scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court Friday afternoon for arraignment.

The DA's complaint alleges the murder was carried out while the defendants engaged in kidnapping. Prosecutors say Jimenez "personally and intentionally" shot the firearm that killed Vargas.

The filing also notes Jimenez had a prior conviction of assault with a deadly weapon involving a 2016 shooting case.

For the kidnapping charge, the complaint alleges the defendants forcibly took the victim from one part of the county to another.

As of 2 p.m., the outcome of the arraignment hearing was not available.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Murder suspects charged with kidnapping in Oxnard shooting on March 17