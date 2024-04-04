Oxnard police arrest 2 in connection with woman's fatal shooting

A short alley leads to the rear parking area of a local auto body shop on Industrial Avenue in Oxnard on March 19, where an Oxnard woman was found with a fatal gunshot two days earlier. Police arrested a man and woman in connection with the case Wednesday.

Oxnard police have arrested a man and woman on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman on March 17.

The suspects, Margarita Jimenez, 33, of Oxnard, and Jorge Garfias, 36, of Ventura, were taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning by members of the special enforcement unit and a K-9 police dog team, Oxnard Police Department officials said.

The victim, 35-year-old Yanelly Vargas of Oxnard, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. The agency identified her as Yanelly Vargas Sandoval, while police officials use only Vargas as a family name.

The incident was reported shortly before 11:55 p.m. on a Sunday night. Police were called to a fight with possible gunshots and found Vargas in a parking area by the All Star Auto Body shop, 1021 Industrial Ave. She was unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the right side of her torso, authorities said, and died after being taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center.

The site is off East Wooley Road, east of the Five Points intersection.

Flowers and candles sit in a circle behind a local auto body shop on Industrial Avenue in Oxnard on March 19, where an Oxnard woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound two days earlier.

The police investigation determined the victim had previously been in a romantic relationship with Garfias.

Nevertheless, the motive remains unclear, said Sgt. Jaime Miranda.

"We're still trying to figure that out," he said, referring to what prompted the shooting. Detectives haven't yet established whether the former dating relationship was a factor, Miranda said.

The sergeant noted the victim has many family members in Oxnard who have been devastated by her death. She was out with friends that night, he said.

As of Wednesday evening, Jimenez was housed at the county's main jail with bail set at $2 million, jail records showed. Garfias' booking information was not available as of 5:30 p.m.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-7688.

