Murder charge dismissed against Odessan

Apr. 8—Murder and aggravated assault charges have been dismissed against an Odessa man indicted last June in connection with a fatal November 2022 shooting.

According to Ector County District Court records, the cases against Nicholas J. Thompson were dropped "pending further investigation."

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Pat's Place in the 7400 block of Andrews Highway around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4 about a shooting. When they arrived, they found Aaron Ramos, 27, dead and a 25-year-old man injured.

On June 19, Thompson was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.

Judge Lori Ruiz-Crutcher agreed to dismiss the charges April 5.