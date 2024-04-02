Multiple tornadoes in Oklahoma last night damage Barnsdall, Osage County

At least two tornadoes touched down in northeastern Oklahoma Monday night causing damage in parts of Osage County, according to the National Weather Service.

A spokesperson for the NWS in Tulsa said they've received reports of damage in Barnsdall and Hominy along with areas near Bartlesville.

Many homes and the Barnsdall school building are left without power, causing Barnsdall Public Schools to cancel Tuesday classes.

A crew from NWS will survey the damage on Tuesday to determine an official track and tornado rating.

Tornado watch or tornado warning: Which is worse? What to know about taking shelter

Severe weather, tornadoes in Oklahoma last night

Multiple tornado warnings were issued across the state Monday night in towns like Barnsdall, Morrison and Avant.

A tornado watch was issued earlier Monday for much of Oklahoma, including central Oklahoma, which received a brief thunderstorm late Monday night.

Where is Barnsdall? Damage reported

Barnsdall is in northeast Oklahoma near Tulsa.

On social media, several people and reporters have posted pictures of the tornado damage in the small Oklahoma town.

Barnsdall Public Schools closed after tornado leaves the town without power. FOX23’s Jennah James is LIVE showing us the damage. #okwx pic.twitter.com/g6FdqbXWgg — Scott Martin (@Scott_MartinTV) April 2, 2024

Damage from overnight storms in Barnsdall, OK. 🚨🚨



Water and power outages across the city. Crews are actively working to get everything back on. Thankfully, no injuries reported. @KTULNews @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/svzsXstdKn — Mckenzie Richmond (@kenziestuvland) April 2, 2024

A tornado was definitely on the ground SW of Barnsdall and may have still be down thru town. Lots of damage across town. View of the tornado warned storm as it entered Barnsdall (which is just left out of frame) and damage. #okwx #oknews #Tornado pic.twitter.com/A9SkY3YT7t — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) April 2, 2024

PSO power outage map

See live updates on how weather is impacting PSO power.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Tornadoes in Oklahoma last night damage Barnsdall, Hominy