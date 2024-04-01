Live updates: Severe weather, large hail expected in central, western Oklahoma today

Severe thunderstorms and hail are expected to develop Monday afternoon and evening with a low tornado potential, according to the National Weather Service Norman,

NWS Norman reports severe weather is expected to develop along a dryline and cold front with a maximum windspeed of 60-80 mph and hail up to baseball sizes.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along a dryline and cold front this afternoon and evening. Large damaging hail and winds are possible with some of the storms, especially along and east of Highway 81. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/aqUcf7d0lQ — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) April 1, 2024

Live radar Oklahoma weather

When will severe weather start today in Oklahoma?

The Oklahoma City area is in an enhanced risk zone for severe weather, which is most likely to start from 5-10 p.m.

Areas west of the metro are in a slight or marginal risk with severe weather starting at 4-8 p.m., according to NWS Norman.

Earlier Monday morning, showers and isolated thunderstorms were moving across parts of southwestern Oklahoma, according to NWS.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are moving across parts of southwestern Oklahoma early this morning. A thunderstorm or two may produce small hail over the next few hours. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/4c5jGFicPj — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) April 1, 2024

Weather alerts: Tornado watch, tornado warnings issued

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Live updates: Severe thunderstorms expected Monday, tornado unlikely