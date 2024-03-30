What will the weather be like during the solar eclipse? Oklahoma viewers may have trouble

While millions head outside to see the solar eclipse on April 8, Oklahomans might have trouble seeing it.

At this time, Accuweather predicts a cloudy sky with a 60% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms in the Oklahoma City area. Expected temperature is high of 69 degrees.

On the east side of Oklahoma in the path of totality, Accuweather predicts a 60% chance of precipitation on April 8 in Broken Bow, with intervals of clouds and sun. Expected high temperature for the day is 72 degrees.

There's hope that as we get closer to the actual date of the eclipse that weather could improve. However, the National Weather Service gave an 8-14 day precipitation outlook for North America indicating that Oklahoma should be "above normal" in terms of precipitation between April 5-11, 2024.

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

The 2024 solar eclipse will take place April 8, 2024.

What time will the 2024 eclipse be in Oklahoma?

The eclipse will enter Oklahoma as it crosses the Red River at about 12:27 p.m., and exit the state at about 3:07 p.m., according to National Eclipse.

But the total eclipse, the direct casting of the Moon's shadow, will only last from about 1:44 p.m. to 1:51 p.m. in the state, Great American Eclipse estimates.

The center path of the eclipse, where totality lasts the longest, travels through Oklahoma for a mere 31 miles, the shortest distance of any state through which the centerline travels.

Where in Oklahoma can I see the 2024 eclipse?

While the entire state of Oklahoma will be able to see at least a partial eclipse on April 8, the best place to view the total solar eclipse is in the path of totality that runs through southeastern Oklahoma towns like Broken Bow, Idabel, Hugo and Antlers.

Oklahoma state parks in the path of the total eclipse include Lake Wister, Talimena, Clayton Lake, Beavers Bend and Raymond Gary.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What will the weather be like during the solar eclipse in Oklahoma?