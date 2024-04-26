Mullet Toss positively impacts Flora-Bama, Gulf Coast economy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — People from all over the country are here for one thing: to throw a fish at the annual Mullet Toss hosted by the Flora-Bama.

Andrew Buttke said he comes every year.

“It’s just a fantastic time,” Buttke said. “It’s always a good time to come over and visit and share the love and throw some fish.”

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach tourism said that it’s almost at full lodging occupancy for Mullet Toss weekend.

Flora-Bama Marketing Director Jennifer Parnell said Mullet Toss weekend is by far the busiest.

“It’s so neat that the ownership back in the day wanted to create something outside of Memorial Day and Labor Day, which is traditionally your busiest tourist season, but now we can expand that and get even more people here,” Parnell said.

Aside from the crowds and impact, we asked some tourists about their techniques when throwing the fish.

Anna Sullivan said she just throws it as hard as she can.

“I know to fold the fish, and I’m not very strong but just throw that thing as hard as you can,” Sullivan said.

“I just grip and rip, grip and rip it,” Buttke said.

The Mullet Toss kicks off Friday and will go through Sunday.

