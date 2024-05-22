How much rain did Iowa get during storms that brought severe weather and tornadoes?

Iowa was hit with multiple rounds of severe weather Tuesday including high winds, thunderstorms, hail and reports of tornados.

In Greenfield, Iowa, a tornado killed multiple residents, injured dozens of people and flattened much of the town. The exact number of those injured or killed in the tornado has yet to be determined.

In other areas of the state, wind gusts of up to 71 mph were reported, which resulted in roofs blown off, trees down and power outages. Central Iowa experienced heavy rain in the mid-morning and evening.

How much rain did we get Tuesday?

Iowa's rainfall from May 21, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet.

Here are the top rain total from severe weather across Iowa on Tuesday:

Decorah: 3.72 inches

Harlan: 3.7 inches

Audubon: 3.41 inches

Iowa Falls: 3.21 inches

Waterloo: 2.79 inches

How much rain did Iowa get from Monday and Tuesday?

Additional heavy rain fell in parts of the state on Monday. Here are the areas with the highest two day totals:

Decorah: 4.18 inches

Waterloo: 4 inches

Harlan: 3.82 inches

Algona: 3.54 inches

Independence: 3.43 inches

How much rain did Des Moines get?

Des Moines saw a total of 1.52 inches of rain on Tuesday as high winds and thunderstorms swept the capital.

Over the last two days, Des Moines had a total of 2.41 inches after on and off showers throughout Monday and Tuesday. Des Moines mainly experienced high winds and thunderstorms.

Ames had 2.65 inches of rain on Tuesday and a total of 3.14 inches of rain over the two days.

Ankeny reported 2.38 inches of rain on Tuesday and 2.99 inches for Monday and Tuesday.

