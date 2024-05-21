Multiple rounds of severe storms to hit Iowa today. Flash flooding, tornadoes possible

Multiple rounds of storms will spread across Iowa on Tuesday, bringing repeated chances for severe weather to the Hawkeye State.

One round of thunderstorms already passed through central Iowa in the early morning hours, with rain continuing to fall.

Here are the latest updates (Jump to Severe weather outlook | Radar | Safety tips):

7:25 a.m. Storms in western Iowa producing 'gorilla' hail

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pottawattamie County, IA until 7:30 AM CDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/6Xh8uQRMPD — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) May 21, 2024

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on Tuesday morning.

A warning issued for Pottawattamie County, home to Council Bluffs, until 7:30 a.m. warned of baseball size hail.

Hail that large is sometimes called "gorilla" hail for its large size and destructive power.

What is Tuesday's severe weather outlook in Des Moines?

The moderate risk has been expanded into much of the state for today. All forms of severe weather are likely. Have multiple ways to receive warnings and have your severe weather safety plan ready! #iawx pic.twitter.com/FA3CUXmRDo — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) May 21, 2024

The National Weather Service upgraded the risk of severe weather for most of Iowa. A majority of the state it rated "moderate" risk, a level 4 on a scale of 1-5.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected to continue through the morning. But, the strongest storms are expected to arrive in central Iowa between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Damaging winds, hail and flash flooding are the primary threats, according to the NWS. Tornadoes — some strong — are also possible.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Iowa until 1 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa until 1 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YMbKhbvzVA — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) May 21, 2024

A large portion of central Iowa extending from the southern border to U.S. Highway 20 is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The main threats are ping-pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts that could reach 75 mph. Tornadoes are also possible.

What's the difference between a severe weather watch and a severe weather warning?

Northern & Central New Mexico: Let’s TACO about the difference between a watch & a warning. 🌮🌮



Kidding aside, a watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather/flooding to develop while a warning means severe weather/flooding is occurring! Stay weather alert. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/GHZffUUJRm — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) June 29, 2021

A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop. They often cover large areas.

Warnings are issued when severe weather is actually happening and Iowans need to take action.

What does the Des Moines, Iowa doppler radar show?

Here's a look at the current National Weather Service radar loop for central Iowa:

Embedded content: https://radar.weather.gov/ridge/standard/KDMX_loop.gif

What should you do during a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning?

During a severe weather warning, it's time to take action and follow your plan.

NWS has tips for what to do at different locations:

Stay Weather Ready: Continue to follow local news or listen to a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about watches and warnings.

At Your House: Go to your secure location, like the basement or lowest floor level, if you hear a warning. Take your pets with you if time allows.

At Your Workplace or School: Stay away from windows. Do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums or auditoriums.

Outside: Go inside a sturdy building immediately. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Taking shelter under a tree can be deadly.

In a Vehicle: Being in a vehicle during severe weather is safer than being outside, but, drive to the closest secure shelter if there is sufficient time. Do not stop and park under a bridge or underpass.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

