How much rain did Des Moines get last night? Here are the rainfall totals for Iowa

Much of central Iowa saw thunderstorms and showers Sunday evening into early Monday morning, but how much rainfall did the state get?

National Weather Service Des Moines issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and special weather statements late Sunday evening and into the early hours of Monday, including for Creston, Mount Ayr, Centerville, Knoxville and other Iowa cities.

Severe weather and heavy rain is expected to continue tonight through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

How much rain did Iowa get? Here are the highest rainfall totals.

Precipitation totals for Sunday, May 19 through morning of Monday, May 20 in Iowa.

Here are the cities in Iowa that saw the most rainfall in a 24-hour period through 8 a.m. Monday:

Pella: 2.94 inches

Osceola: 2.28 inches

Grinnell: 2.18 inches

Knoxville: 2.03 inches

Newton Municipal Airport: 1.79 inches

Marshalltown: 1.33 inches

Clarinda: 1.39 inches

Waterloo: 1.32 inches

Lamoni: 1.24 inches

Here is the Des Moines rainfall total for Monday morning

Des Moines saw 1.28 inches of rain for the same period. Des Moines may experience scattered storms beginning late Monday afternoon through the evening and overnight, according to the NWS. The primary threats of this weather are strong wind gusts, large hail and isolated flash flooding.

