Storms expected Monday night and higher risks for severe weather comes Tuesday afternoon

The chances for more severe weather and heavy rain are high in Iowa for the start of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Des Moines.

NWS Des Moines said on social media that severe weather is possible Monday night, but the most significant risk is Tuesday afternoon.

What is Monday's severe weather outlook in Des Moines?

⛈️Rain departs this morning, but additional severe weather and heavy rain chances begin tonight into Tuesday.



Chances for showers and thunderstorms in Des Moines on Monday are before 10 a.m. and in the late afternoon, becoming widespread overnight.

Chances for severe weather on Monday are greatest at night, NWS said, with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.

What is Tuesday's severe weather outlook in Des Moines?

The NWS rates the risk of severe weather on Tuesday as "enhanced," a level 3 on a scale of 1-5. Storms are likely on Tuesday during the day and are expected to produce heavy rainfall after 1 p.m., when the strongest storms are expected. NWS says severe weather such as hail and tornadoes is possible.

Wind gusts as high as 34 mph are possible in the afternoon. Showers will continue into the night with threats of isolated flash flooding after the heavy rainfall.

What does the Iowa doppler radar show?

Here's a look at the current National Weather Service radar loop for central Iowa:

