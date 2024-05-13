MS Coast under severe thunderstorm, flood watches that could last through the night

If you’ve received a National Weather Service warning text today, it may not be your last one.

The National Weather Service warned of severe thunderstorms that could produce “large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain.”

Thanks to the forecasted heavy rain, a flood watch is also in effect through late Monday night. The area could see as much as five inches of rain via multiple rounds of storms throughout the night.

The thunderstorm watch will be in effect until midnight, with a flash flood watch until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Mississippi counties affected by the watches are Hancock, Harrison, Pearl River, Jackson, Amite, Walthall, Wilkinson and Pike.