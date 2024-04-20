Motorcyclist seriously injured in Danvers crash
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in Danvers Friday.
Danvers police and Massachusetts State Police responded to Maple Street for the motorcycle wreck Friday evening.
The motorcyclist was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
MSP Crash Reconstruction and Crime Scene Services were called to the scene to the investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
