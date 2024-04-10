Motorcyclist dies in crash with New Jersey State Police vehicle in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON - A motorcyclist died Tuesday after colliding with an on-duty trooper driving a New Jersey State Police vehicle, authorities say.

The trooper was on routine patrol on Route 70 when the accident occurred near Burrs Mill Road, according to information from the Attorney General's Office.

Investigation after fatal crash in 2023: Grand jury clears Pemberton Township police officer

The victim, whose name was not released, died around 12:45 p.m. at an area hospital, it said.

The state trooper did not have significant injuries.

The Attorney General's Office provided no additional details, noting an investigation is underway.

A state law requires an investigation into any death that occurs during an encounter with a police officer acting in an official capacity.

Information collected during the investigation is presented to a grand jury, which determines whether the evidence supports a charge against the officer involved.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Motorcyclist dies in Route 70 collision with NJ State Police vehicle