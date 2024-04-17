Motorcyclist dies on I-10 after crashing into semitruck in Central El Paso

A motorcyclist died Tuesday night when he crashed into the rear of a semitruck trailer that had slowed down due to a separate accident on Interstate 10 in Central El Paso, police said.

Henry John Wiedmeyer, 26, of Horizon City, died at the scene of the crash at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, on the eastbound lanes I-10 near Copia Street, police officials said Wednesday.

El Paso police said that Arturo Huereque, 50, of Calexico, California, was driving a semitruck on I-10 East when he began to slow down due to an unrelated traffic accident on the freeway.

Wiedmeyer was riding a 2023 Royal Enfield Scram 411 at a high speed heading east on the freeway when he was unable to stop and crashed into the the rear of the trailer, police said. Wiedmeyer died at the scene.

There have been 16 traffic-related fatalities in El Paso this year compared with 18 at this time last year, according to Police Department figures.

