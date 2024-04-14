One dead in pedestrian, semitruck collision on I-10 in west El Paso County

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a semitruck that shut down Interstate 10 in far west El Paso County on Saturday night, El Paso police said.

The collision occurred about 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, on the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Vinton exit, police said. The fatal collision was under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

The Texas Department of Transportation said on the X platform that the westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway were closed with traffic being detoured near Transmountain Road due to the investigation.

Traffic is backed up Saturday night after a fatal pedestrian collision on Interstate 10 West near Vinton in western El Paso County.

Further details and names of those involved were not immediately available.

