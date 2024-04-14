One dead in pedestrian, semitruck collision on I-10 in west El Paso County
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a semitruck that shut down Interstate 10 in far west El Paso County on Saturday night, El Paso police said.
The collision occurred about 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, on the westbound lanes of I-10 near the Vinton exit, police said. The fatal collision was under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.
Crime: 2nd suspected shooter arrested in deadly El Paso 2020 cocaine deal
The Texas Department of Transportation said on the X platform that the westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway were closed with traffic being detoured near Transmountain Road due to the investigation.
Further details and names of those involved were not immediately available.
More: I-10 traffic congestion starts fatal El Paso freeway chain-reaction crash
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso pedestrian, semitruck crash closes I-10