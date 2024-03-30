I-10 traffic congestion starts fatal El Paso freeway chain-reaction crash

The braking of a pickup due to freeway traffic congestion sparked a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash that killed an El Paso man on Interstate 10 last weekend, police officials said.

Steven Carmona, 46, of the Lower Valley, was killed in the multivehicle collision on Saturday, March 23, on I-10 East near the Lee Trevino entrance ramp, police said.

Carmona is survived by his wife, seven children and a grandchild. "He was a loving, kind, hardworking man. He did anything and everything we needed no matter what it was," stated a GoFundMe page set up by a daughter collecting funds for funeral and other expenses.

About 4:40 p.m. on March 23, a man was driving a Dodge Ram when "he hit his brakes due to congestion up ahead" on the freeway, a police news release stated.

A Volkswagen Passat behind the Ram switched lanes to avoid hitting the Ram and ended up striking a Hyundai Veloster in the next lane, police said. The Hyundai then hit the Ram and a tractor-trailer, causing a front tire in the semitruck to blow out.

The semitruck jackknifed and lost its load as it veered off the road, causing another series of crashes. Carmona, was who was driving a Dodge Caravan, was thrown from his vehicle and killed by the falling truck load, police said.

A Kia Optima and a Honda Civic were also involved in wreck. No other serious injuries were reported, police said.

The other drivers and passengers in the freeway pile-up were identified by police as:

Dodge Ram: Danny Ordoñez, 32, of the Lower Valley.

Volkswagen Passat: Hector Duarte,19, and passenger, Patricia Garcia, 19, both of the Northeast.

Hyundai Veloster: Debby Pion, 39, of the West Side.

Semitruck: Alfred Whippy, 40, of Portland, Oregon.

Kia Optima: Dorian Desiree Natividad, 30, and a 5-year-old girl passenger, both of the East Side.

Honda Civic: Jazmin Melendez, 22, of the East Side.

This was the 13th traffic-related death on El Paso's streets and highways this year compared with 16 at this time last year, the Police Department reported.

