Fatal rollover involving semitruck, other vehicles closes I-10 in East El Paso
A fatal semitruck rollover involving several vehicles closed Interstate 10 for several hours Saturday evening in East El Paso, police said.
At least one person was killed in the collision at about 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, on I-10 East near the Lee Trevino entrance ramp, police said.
Further details on what occurred had yet to be released as an investigation continued by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit. The names of the persons involved had not been disclosed.
The crash investigation resulted in the closure of I-10 East with traffic detoured off the freeway at the Lee Trevino exit. The highway has since been reopened.
