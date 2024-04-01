Mother, friend remember teen killed in car accident by alleged drunk driver

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) — A mother is remembering her teenage son after he was killed in a car crash.

Mychal Torres was only 17-years-old with a few weeks left in his junior year, now his mother wants everyone to know what a kind person he was.

“He was just so incredible,” said Misty Worthey, Torres’s Mother.

Torres was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver while driving on County Road 202 near Woodward on March 23rd.

“He was doing the right thing for his friends and someone else took his life because they can’t have a little responsibility to not drink and drive,” said Worthey.

Worthey said Torres was flown to OU Health where he died. She said there’s so much to love about Torres and now life won’t be the same for his siblings and everyone who knew him.

“He was passionate and loyal,” said Worthey.

Jayden Chavez was in the car with Torres on the night of the accident. She said the last thing she remembers is the group of four teenagers stopping to get food.

“I will always have guilt from this day. Like, I just wish It wouldn’t have happened,” said Chavez.

Chavez said she and Torres grew up together calling him her brother. She was left with a fractured jaw among other injuries from the crash.

The 18-year-old said when she woke up in the hospital she only had one question.

“My first question was, Where is Michael?” said Chavez.

Now bother Chavez and Worthey want Torres’s name to be remembered.

“He was always there for you no matter what,” said Chavez.

The other two teenagers in the vehicle were not injured.

There is GoFundMe to help with Torres’s funeral expenses.

There is also a GoFundMe to help with Chavez’s medical expenses.

