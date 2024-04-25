Mother of 3 vanishes without a trace; family wants answers

A family wants answers after a Taylorsville mother of three children vanished in April 2022.

Bethany Brown’s car, pocketbook, and makeup were still at the home when family members reported her missing on her daughter’s sixth birthday.

Brenda Barnes said she can’t believe it’s been two years since anyone has seen her daughter.

Brown was last seen at a home north of Taylorsville where she lived with her boyfriend, sheriff deputies said.

Bethany Brown was last seen in April 2022 at her boyfriend's house in Taylorsville.

“When she didn’t call me and didn’t get in touch with her after that, I went to the police and told them,” Barnes said.

Since Brown’s disappearance, deputies said they have searched 40 acres near Rocky Face Mountain Park and several waterways.

They also used cadaver dogs in Wilkes County.

“We have not received any evidence that would lead us to believe that there’s any foul play but on the other hand, we have still not located Bethany at this point, so everything is open,” Alexander County Sheriff Chad Pennell said.

Brown’s boyfriend declined to comment about the investigation except to say that he hoped she would be found.

Barnes and her family are hoping for the same thing.

“I just know we want her back,” Barnes said. “We sure would like the truth to be told. Trust me, the damage is done. Trust me. It’s been way too long.”

There is a $1,000 reward in the case. Pennell asked for anyone who has information to call Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.

