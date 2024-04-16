Mostly sunny and warmer Tuesday in Central Florida

Central Florida will be very warm and sunny on Tuesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 87 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Things will only get hotter as we move through the week.

Our high temperatures will be near or above 90 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday.

We could even see a heat index, or feels-like temperature, around 100 degrees by the end of the week.

Our next best chance to see rain and storms will be after the weekend.

