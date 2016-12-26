    Most popular Yahoo News photo galleries of 2016

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    The countdown of photo galleries that our Yahoo readers liked the best this year!

    Check back daily from now until New Years Eve when the No. 1 gallery will be revealed.

    _____

    No. 6

    World reaction to Trump’s stunning victory

    (Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)
    (Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

    No. 7

    Winter Storm Jonas

    (Photo: Rickey Rogers/Reuters)
    (Photo: Rickey Rogers/Reuters)

    No. 8

    Deadly attack at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport

    (Photo: Emrah Gurel/AP)
    (Photo: Emrah Gurel/AP)

    No. 9

    Great Smoky Mountains wildfires ravage Gatlinburg, Tenn.

    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    (Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP)

    No. 10

    Stunning images from the 2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest

    Photo: Kym Illman/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)
    (Photo: Kym Illman/2016 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year)

    _____

