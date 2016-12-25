2016 Year in Pictures: News

Conflict, politics, jubilation, disaster and a look at the brave and the bold are among our selections for the year in pictures for 2016 from Associated Press, Reuters News Agency, the White House and Getty Images.

2016 saw tragic acts of terrorism abroad and civil unrest at home amid one of the wildest presidential election cycles in history. For the first time in 88 years, a U.S. president stepped foot on Cuba's soil; the plight of the Syrian people grew more dire; the fight against the Islamic State was held on many fronts; and the largest refugee movement in Europe since World War II continued. It also was a year of champions. Michael Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time, the Denver Broncos took home the Super Bowl trophy and the Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

