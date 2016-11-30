Great Smoky Mountains wildfires ravage Gatlinburg, Tenn.

At least seven people have died from the massive eastern Tennessee wildfire that has burned more than 15,600 acres in Sevier County, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials have not released the names of the deceased.

The blaze — which has devastated the cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and surrounding areas — has also injured 53 people, scorched more than 700 homes and forced thousands to evacuate, officials said. It is believed to be human caused.

Some 14,000 people were evacuated from Gatlinburg on Monday night, and the city has been closed off to residents since then. Police say they have searched about 30 percent of the city so far, and officials estimate that some 300 buildings were destroyed there alone.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said that the wildfire is the state’s biggest in 100 years. (GMA)

