These are the most polluted cities in the US. How does Arizona stack up?

Metro Phoenix ranked fifth worst in the nation for ozone pollution, which can irritate your lungs, by a recent study. How does it compare to other areas in Arizona and around the United States?

In its annual "State of the Air" report, the American Lung Association measured high ozone days, particle pollution levels over 24-hour periods and particle pollution levels annually. The report also compares metro areas and counties across the nation.

People across Arizona are not immune to the damaging effects of these pollutants. Ozone, also known as smog, irritates lungs with extensive exposure. Particle pollution can also be dangerous for cardiovascular and respiratory health, the report noted.

Vulnerable populations, such as anyone who experiences respiratory disorders or anything that can otherwise inhibit their breathing, should take heed of daily air quality, which can be found on the AirNow government website.

Pollution in metro Phoenix

Out of the other metropolitan areas nationwide where enough data was collected for measurement, this is how the Phoenix-Mesa area ranked:

Out of 228 other metropolitan areas, Phoenix-Mesa was the fifth worst for frequency of high ozone days.

Out of 223 other metropolitan areas, Phoenix-Mesa was the 16th worst for 24-hour particle pollution.

Compared with 204 other metropolitan areas, Phoenix-Mesa was the ninth worst for annual particle pollution.

Pollution in Tucson-Nogales

Out of the other metropolitan areas nationwide where enough data was collected for measurement, this is how the Tucson-Nogales area ranked:

Compared with 228 other metropolitan areas, Tucson-Nogales was the 33 rd worst for frequency of high ozone days.

Out of 223 other metropolitan areas, Tucson-Nogales was the 45 th worst for 24-hour particle pollution.

Compared with 204 other metropolitan areas, Tucson-Nogales was the 27th worst for annual particle pollution.

Pollution in Prescott Valley-Prescott

Out of the other metropolitan areas nationwide where enough data was collected for measurement, this is how the Prescott Valley-Prescott area ranked:

Out of 228 other metropolitan areas, Prescott Valley-Prescott was the 116 th worst for frequency of high ozone days.

There was insufficient data to determine where the Prescott Valley-Prescott region ranked for 24-hour or annual particle pollution.

Pollution in Flagstaff

Out of the other metropolitan areas nationwide where enough data was collected for measurement, this is how the Flagstaff area ranked:

Compared with 228 other metropolitan areas, Flagstaff was the 116 th worst for frequency of high ozone days.

There was insufficient data to determine where the Flagstaff region ranked for 24-hour or annual particle pollution.

Pollution in Yuma

Out of the other metropolitan areas nationwide where enough data was collected for measurement, this is how the Yuma area ranked:

Out of 228 other metropolitan areas, Yuma was the 71 st worst for frequency of high ozone days.

Compared with 223 other metropolitan areas, Yuma was the 85 th worst for 24-hour particle pollution.

Out of 204 other metropolitan areas, Yuma was the 75th worst for annual particle pollution.

Pollution in Sierra Vista-Douglas

Out of the other metropolitan areas nationwide where enough data was collected for measurement, this is how the Sierra Vista-Douglas area ranked:

Compared with 228 other metropolitan areas, Sierra Vista-Douglas was the 71 st worst for frequency of high ozone days.

There was insufficient data to determine where the Sierra Vista-Douglas region ranked in terms of 24-hour or annual particle pollution.

US cities with the worst pollution

Ranked by ozone levels, from worst to best:

Los Angeles-Long Beach, California

Visalia, California

Bakersfield, California

Fresno-Madera-Hanford, California

Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona

Denver-Aurora, Colorado

Sacramento-Roseville, California

San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California

Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, Utah

Houston-The Woodlands, Texas

Ranked by year-round particle pollution, from worst to best:

Bakersfield, California

Visalia, California

Fresno-Madera-Hanford, California

Eugene-Springfield, Oregon

San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, California

Los Angeles-Long Beach, California

Sacramento-Roseville, California

Medford-Grants Pass, Oregon

Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona

Fairbanks, Alaska

Ranked by short-term particle pollution, from worst to best:

Bakersfield, California

Fresno-Madera-Hanford California

Fairbanks, Alaska

Eugene-Springfield, Oregon

Visalia, California

Reno-Carson City-Fernley, Nevada

San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, California

Redding-Red Bluff, California

Sacramento-Roseville, California

Chico, California

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Most polluted cities in the United States: See the list