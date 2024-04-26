Morris County lottery player wins $1,000 a week in Cash4Life game

One lucky Morris County lottery player matched all five white balls in Thursday's Cash4Life drawing to win the $1,000 a week for life second-tier prize.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that the Cash4Life ticket was sold at the Quick Chek on South Jefferson Road in Whippany.

"We're excited to award this lucky player with a $1,000 a week for life prize, and can't wait to hear how this will benefit them in the years to come," said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey.

The winning Cash4Life numbers drawn on Thursday, April 25 were: 03, 07, 39, 49 and 58 with Cash Ball: 01.

Cash4Life, which is only available in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Virginia, is a daily lottery game. It costs $2 to play with option of adding a doubler (for third-tier prizes or lower) for $1 more.

In the game, a player selects five numbers from one to 60, and also a Cash Ball from one to four. The top prize is $1,000 a day for life or $7 million cash value and the second prize is $1,000 a week for life or $1 million cash value.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Cash4Life: Morris County lottery player wins $1,000 a week prize