NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6 winning numbers for Thursday, April 25

The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.

Here’s a look at Thursday, April 25, 2024 winning numbers for each game:

Pick-3

Midday: 4 - 5 - 4; Fireball: 0

Evening: 3 - 8 - 2; Fireball: 8

Pick-4

Midday: 6 - 1 - 4 - 1; Fireball: 0

Evening: 8 - 9 - 2 - 5; Fireball: 8

Jersey Cash 5

03 - 05 - 18 - 26 - 38; Xtra: 5

Cash4Life

03 - 07 - 39 - 49 - 58; Cash Ball: 01

Pick-6

02 - 09 - 10 - 17 - 30 - 39

Double Play: 03 - 09 - 13 - 40 - 43 - 44

Quick Draw

Cash Pop

