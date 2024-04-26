NJ Lottery Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6 winning numbers for Thursday, April 25
The New Jersey Lottery offers multiple draw games for people looking to strike it rich.
Here’s a look at Thursday, April 25, 2024 winning numbers for each game:
Pick-3
Midday: 4 - 5 - 4; Fireball: 0
Evening: 3 - 8 - 2; Fireball: 8
Pick-4
Midday: 6 - 1 - 4 - 1; Fireball: 0
Evening: 8 - 9 - 2 - 5; Fireball: 8
Jersey Cash 5
03 - 05 - 18 - 26 - 38; Xtra: 5
Cash4Life
03 - 07 - 39 - 49 - 58; Cash Ball: 01
Pick-6
02 - 09 - 10 - 17 - 30 - 39
Double Play: 03 - 09 - 13 - 40 - 43 - 44
Quick Draw
Cash Pop
