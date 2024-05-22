Morgan City man arrested on drug and gun charges within Drug Free Zone

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – A Morgan City man was arrested after an investigation led to the discovery of drugs and a gun.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, the Narcotics Division began an investigation into the sale of narcotics from a residence near Second St. Stephen Cortez, 55 of Morgan City was identified as the suspect.

On Tuesday, investigators with MCPD, along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on the residence. According to reports, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana were found. A firearm was also located.

Evidence was found that leads investigators to believe the drugs were intended to be sold. The residence was also located within a Drug Free Zone. Cortez was arrested and transported to the Morgan City Jail. He faces the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule II CDS with intent to distribute (Meth)

Possession of a Schedule I CDS with intent to distribute (Marijuana)

Possession of a firearm in presence of CDS

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of uniform CDS Law

