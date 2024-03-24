Moreno, Trump outmaneuvered old guard, but did they fall into Democrats' traps?

Bernie Moreno candidate for US Senator in Ohio greets supporters at his watch party for the Republican Party primary at The Double Tree in Westlake, Ohio on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The Senate nomination on Tuesday of Westlake entrepreneur Bernie Moreno by GOP voters showed that the once middle-of-the road Ohio Republican Party of Ray C. Bliss (chair from 1949 to 1965) and Robert T. Bennett (from 1988 to 2009, and in 2012 and 2013) is now the party of Donald J. Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee.

Gov. Mike DeWine, of Greene County’s Cedarville, and ex-Sen. Rob Portman, of suburban Cincinnati’s Terrace Park, speaking for what’s left of the Ohio GOP establishment, had endorsed state Sen. Matt Dolan, of Chagrin Falls, for the Senate nomination. (The other contender, who placed. a distant third, was Ohio secretary of State Frank LaRose, of Upper Arlington.)

But according to preliminary unofficial results, Moreno drew almost 51% of Republicans’ statewide primary election vote Tuesday vote compared to the 33% drawn by Dolan and the 17% LaRose gleaned. If there were ever a more clear repudiation of the (nominal) Powers That Be in Ohio GOP politics, it’s hard to recall what that could be.

Political scientists will measure, eventually and mathematically, the extent of Trump’s influence in clinching Moreno’s victory.

But it seems likely that Trump’s swoop into suburban Dayton three days before Tuesday’s election helped shove Moreno cross the finish line even as reputable polling suggested that fellow Greater Clevelander Dolan could be poised to win the nomination to challenge the re-election of Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Cleveland.

The irony is that there’s some evidence that Moreno is precisely the challenger that Democrats wanted Brown to face, on the theory that Moreno would be easier for Brown to defeat than Dolan.

But many are the voters and bystanders who’ve underestimated Trump’s hold on many of Ohio’s rank and file Ohio Republican voters.

Notable, incidentally were Moreno’s tallies in Northeast Ohio counties that once were the New Deal’s and organized labor’s bedrock. Compared to his 51% share of the statewide GOP vote, Moreno drew 61% of the Republican primary tally in both Mahoning (Youngstown) and Trumbull (Warren) counties, according to unofficial returns, his highest percentages among Ohio’s 88 counties. (In November 2022, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance, of Cincinnati, carried Mahoning and Trumbull against Democratic native son Tim Ryan, of suburban Warren.)

Did the Merrions win?

Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, speaks in favor of legislation to ban most abortions in Ohio ahead of the House vote in 2019.

The other dye-marker in Tuesday’s tides were the shifting fortunes of Republican Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, of Lawrence County’s Kitts Hill.

He was elected speaker in 2023 when he and 21 of his fellow House Republicans (the “Blue 22”) bolted to coalesce with the House’s Democrats to elect Stephens speaker rather than an earlier pick by the House’s GOP caucus, Rep. Derek Merrin, of suburban Toledo.

Merrin’s backers, in a bid to turn tables, fielded Republican primary election challenges to a dozen members of Stephens’s Blue 22 faction.

It appear the pro-Merrion group denied renomination Tuesday to four of the 12 targeted Stephens supporters: Republican state Reps. Sarah Carruthers, of Hamilton; Jon Cross, of Findlay; Brett Hillyer, of Tuscarawas County’s Uhrichsville; and Gail Pavliga, of Portage County’s Atwater.

Coincidentally or not.

Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, is being term-limited out of the Senate and is running (apparently unopposed) for state representative in the 78th Ohio House District (Allen County, and parts of Auglaize County).

Once in the House, Huffman is expected to challenge Stephens for the speakership, which is why the defeat Tuesday of the four Stephens allies may be significant when the 2025-26 session of the General Assembly opens in January.

Thomas Suddes

(Separately, voters denied renomination to one Ohio House Democrat, Rep. Elliott Forhan, of South Euclid, instead nominating Eric Synenberg, of Beachwood.)

Bliss, the legendary Ohio GOP chair, is reputed to have said that a key to winning elections is keeping issues out of campaigns. Today, in Ohio, 2024, Bliss’s maxim seems like a quaint throwback, because “issues,” as in “social issues” will be among the pivots of this year’s statewide Ohio contests. Anyone who thinks otherwise must also think that there really still is a Republican establishment in Ohio – and that it can call the GOP’s shots.

Thomas Suddes is a former legislative reporter with The Plain Dealer in Cleveland and writes from Ohio University. tsuddes@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Did Trump fall into trap in Ohio? Is Moreno challenger Brown wanted?