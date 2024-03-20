It was a bloodbath. What does Bernie Moreno victory say about Trump and Ohio?

March 16, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport on Saturday.

The deeper meaning of former President Donald Trump's use of the word "bloodbath" during comments about the auto industry at the Dayton International Airport Saturday may still be debatable.

What isn't up for debate is the strength of the Trump endorsement in the Buckeye State.

It clearly helped businessman Bernie Moreno — Trump's pick since December— win the GOP nomination for the Senate seat held by Democrat Sherrod Brown, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press.

It primary was a bloodbath.

Moreno decisively defeated Ohio's soul-selling Secretary of State Frank LaRose (see nearly everything he did in 2021, 2022 and 2023), and state Sen. Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls, the pick of old school establishment Republicans like Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman.

At the writing of this, Moreno was leading in all 88 counties, even beating Dolan in Cuyahoga County where Dolan's family owns the Guardians baseball team.

Trump and his friends stomping for Moreno — the Dayton stop included — helped push Moreno over the top. But despite the Trump boost, it did seem like it wasn't a sure thing. Moreno fought to the end.

Dolan, LaRose and their allies have called Moreno out on his shifting positions on gun control, immigration and LGBTQ rights. On top of that, he had to fend off a last-minute scandal allegedly involving an adult website.

Ohio Republicans' love for Trump is not weaning.

Ohio Republicans still love Donald Trump

March 16, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Former President Donald Trump made an appearance to campaign at the Dayton International Airport for U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno on Saturday.

Buckeye State Republicans love Donald J. Trump.

About 66% of Ohio Republicans who responded to CNN exit polling Tuesday said Trump would be fit for office even if he’s convicted of a crime. Only 33% said President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory was legit.

That all meshes with the “rally around the Trump effect” Robert Alexander, founding director of the Ohio Northern Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University, described in a 2023 Dispatch guest column.

In his column, Alexander likened Trump to a modern day Rasputin.

"No matter how many times he looks to be politically dead, he is able to maintain his position as the leader of the Republican party," he wrote.

Trump won Ohio in 2016 and 2020 by more than 8%. He's likely to win big again this year.

The indictments, lawsuits and general nastiness associated with Trump has not dampened the admiration Ohio Republican voters feel for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Ohio Republicans support Trump and think whoever represents the state in the U.S. Senate should too.

About 70% told CNN pollsters that it’s at least somewhat important that "the next senator support the presumptive GOP presidential nominee." More than 50% said doing so is very important.

Moreno has long sung that song. And cite support for Trump when he took a shot at Dolan in a Dispatch guest column last year.

"There are some Republican candidates running for office, who dislike Trump and will not commit to supporting him if he wins the GOP nomination," he wrote. "Failing to unambiguously commit to the GOP nominee, should be disqualifying for any Republican candidate. Some people wish Trump’s words were more polished, but the difference between every other politician and Trump is that he gives us full and honest access to all his thoughts — which is preferable to the deception most politicians engage in publicly."

Dolan and other old guard Ohio Republicans may be be revolted by Trump, but it seems the bulk of Ohio Republican voters are devoted.

Amelia Robinson is the Columbus Dispatch's opinion editor.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: How strong is Trump's support? Moreno wins Ohio primary in bloodbath.