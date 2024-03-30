More fallout, records from most lopsided win in Heat history. And three positive trends

There are your run-of-the-mill, garden variety NBA blowouts.

And then there’s the are-you-kidding-me spectacle that was the Heat’s 142-82 drubbing of the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday before a delighted crowd at Kaseya Center.

Some historical perspective on the Heat’s relentless annihilation of an undermanned doormat:

▪ The Heat, in its history, had never won a game by more than 43 points, let alone 60. Miami had won four games by 40 or more.

What did it feel like to win a game by 60?

“It felt record breaking,” Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. said. Keeping the foot on the gas pedal throughout was ”part of our DNA and culture they’ve established” here.

The Heat’s previous record for victory margin was 43, set against the Clippers in 1994.

▪ It was the 10th most lopsided win in NBA history and just four points from being the third most lopsided. Memphis holds that record with a 73-point stomping of Oklahoma City four years ago.

But this wasn’t the NBA’s most lopsided margin of victory this season. Portland also was on the losing end of a 62-point thumping against Oklahoma City.

Heat franchise records also were set in assists for a game (41), assists in a quarter (16 in the second) and assists in a half (24 in the first half).

“Everything went bad at the same time,’ Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “Rough one for everyone.”

▪ Miami joined Charlotte as only the second Eastern Conference team this century to win a game by at least 60 points.

Last time Heat guard Terry Rozier won a game by 60? “Maybe middle school. It feels good for the whole group.”

▪ The Heat’s 142 points tied for the third most in franchise history, behind only a 149-point eruption against Denver in 2018 and a 144-point outburst in April 2023 vs. Charlotte.

▪ Games like this produce some eyebrow-raising stat lines. Per Statheads and Hoopshabit, Heat center Thomas Bryant became the first player in NBA history with at least 26 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes or less.

▪ The Blazers were outscored by 58 points in rookie guard Scoot Henderson’s 41 minutes. That’s the worst plus/minus in NBA history since the league began monitoring that statistic.

Conversely, Miami outscored Portland by 42 points in Jimmy Butler’s 25 minutes. That was the highest plus/minus in Heat history in 25 minutes or less.

Miami was a plus 40 in Haywood Highsmith’s 28 minutes.

▪ The lopsided score ostensibly prevented Bam Adebayo from finishing with a triple double.

Erik Spoelstra ran two actions to try to get Adebayo a 10th assist before yanking him for good with 59 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Patty Mills was unable to convert on the first, and there was miscommunication on the second.

“I told him you got one crack at it,” Spoelstra said. “Ultimately, we’re not playing for stats. And the way our season has gone, with all the injuries and missed games, I also have to be responsible as the head coach.”

Adebayo finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists in 26 minutes.

Not much can be deduced from an historic drubbing of a rebuilding team that was playing without five of its six best players. But from a macro perspective, a few recent positives continued Friday:

▪ Highsmith is making a very strong case for a meaningful postseason role, and Bryant seems capable of helpful minutes if needed.

Highsmith’s career-high 20 points on Friday included five three-pointers in six attempts. He’s now 12 for his last 13 on threes (over three games) and stands at 40.6 percent on threes this season, up from 33.9 percent last season.

“It’s me just locking in,” Highsmith said, noting the success is a byproduct of “all the work I’ve put in working on my shot and being confident and letting it fly.”

Highsmith continues to thrive defensively, holding the player he’s guarding to 44.8 percent shooting, more than two points worse than what they shoot overall. That’s third among Heat rotation players this season, behind Caleb Martin (43.1) and Adebayo (44.1).

Highsmith seemed heartened when told that Spoelstra said he’s playing his best basketball.

“That means a lot coming from coach Spo,” he said. “It shows the confidence he has in me.”

With Spoelstra opting to give Kevin Love a 15th game off following a heel injury and two days off for personal reasons, Bryant seized on his chance, with 11 for 17 shooting.

The Heat has outscored opponents by 48 points in Bryant’s past six appearances and he has scored in double figures in half of those games.

“You’re happy for those guys; they put so much into this,” Spoelstra said. “They’re pros pros and are playing really well right now.”

▪ Adebayo’s three-point surge continues.

He made two more (in three attempts) on Friday and has now hit 9 of 14 over his past eight games.

As perspective, Adebayo connected on 9 for 76 on threes in his first 472 regular-season games before this eight-game stretch.

“We all want him to keep shooting it,” Rozier said. “It’s only going to keep getting better and make him even tougher to guard.”

▪ Rozier’s recent play is encouraging.

He’s averaging 19 points over his past 12 games, and the Heat is a plus 56 when he’s on the court in the past eight games.

From a ball-handling standpoint, Rozier has been extremely efficient; his six assists and one turnover on Friday gave him 131 assists compared with just 34 turnovers in 26 games with the Heat.

That assist to turnover ratio would stand as the third best in a single season in Heat history, behind Carlos Arroyo in 2009-10 and Chris Quinn in 2008-09.

And while his 31.9 three-point shooting with the Heat hasn’t measured up to his 35.8 percent pre-trade accuracy with Charlotte, there have been good moments recently, including five for six threes (and late game heroics) at Cleveland and 6 for 10 in Friday’s blowout of the Blazers.

THIS AND THAT

▪ The Heat, which plays Sunday at Washington (6 p.m., Bally Sports Sun), will enter Sunday at No. 7 in the East, one game behind No. 6 Indiana and 1.5 games ahead of No. 8 Philadelphia. Teams that finish seventh through 10th must participate in the play-in round to qualify for postseason. Miami hosts the 76ers on Thursday and plays at the Pacers next Sunday.

▪ A knee contusion that forced Nikola Jovic to leave Friday’s game is not considered serious. Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat.