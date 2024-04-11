More dust-up over Shasta elections officials following law to toss June 2022 primary votes

After speaking to Shasta counsel after Tuesday’s supervisors’ meeting, election officials went ahead and destroyed ballots and related materials from the June 2022 primary election, when the county still used Dominion voting machines.

The shredding of materials came one day after supervisors voted 3-1 to have County Counsel Joseph Larmour look into whether the county could legally preserve the voting materials from that primary, an agenda item sponsored by District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones said.

By destroying the materials Wednesday morning, elections officials followed the law, which states the registrar of voters shall destroy or recycle ballots 22 months after a federal election.

Shasta County Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut talks to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 about the results of the March 5 primary election.

Jones, without verifiable proof, has cast doubt on the elections’ office and the validity of local elections since taking office in January 2022. His claims at times have thrown supervisors' meetings into rancor and chaos, pitting his supporters against Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen and her staff.

Darling Allen announced she will retire May 5 due to a heart condition.

In the interim, Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut has been the face of the elections’ office. She addressed supervisors and then spoke to county counsel after the meeting.

“I had to check in with counsel. I already had it scheduled,” she said of shredding the election documents. “After the board meeting, I was able to confirm whether or not to shred and at that point we made the final decision to shred as scheduled for the next morning which (was) Wednesday.”

Francescut declined to say specifically what county counsel told her due to attorney-client privilege.

"Ultimately the decision was made to destroy the records as scheduled," she said.

Tuesday’s meeting and 3-1 vote put Francescut and her office in an awkward position because the deadline to destroy the election materials, April 7, 2024, had passed.

At one point, she told supervisors there could be fines imposed for not following the law.

“The law is very specific why we can keep the materials, and that is if there is a court order. So, unless there is a court order, we shred the materials at 22 months,” Francescut told the Record Searchlight on Thursday.

Jones, though, continued to argued the county could preserve the materials.

“I still believe that we have the ability to retain at the least the envelopes and whatever else we can outside the paper ballots because it was a federal election,” Jones said during the meeting.

In an ironic moment, Francescut reminded supervisors they voted in January 2023 to terminate the county’s contract with Dominion Voting Systems.

District 4 Supervisor Patrick Jones addresses the Shasta County Citizens Election Advisory Committee on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

So, the county no longer has the Dominion software from the June 2022 primary. To get it back, the county would have to enter into a new contract with Dominion, which would cost money, Francescut said.

“We have executed a termination agreement that you guys approved. That requires us to destroy this record as soon as legally possible. Also, for us to have access to the record, we need Dominion software. So, we do not have that software in house,” Francescut said.

Jones and Supervisors Kevin Crye and Chris Kelstrom were in the 3-2 majority to ditch Dominion, a move that launched an ill-fated attempt to make the county hand count ballots in local elections.

Francescut said on Thursday it was a frustrating few days.

“Putting us in a position to not follow the law impacts the integrity of the election. We have to follow the laws with the highest integrity possible,” she said.

