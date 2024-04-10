More than 350 new apartments planned in Delta Township complex expansion

DELTA TWP. — The township's Board of Trustees paved the way this month for a major expansion of Canal Club Apartments that will nearly double the size of the housing community first developed in the 1980s.

The complex, on North Canal Road, occupies 36 acres and contains 13 buildings and just over 400 apartments. The township board approved on April 1 a rezoning and special use permit for just over 30 acres of land, adjacent to the existing complex, that will allow 11 new buildings and 354 new apartments to be added.

Here's what we know about the planned expansion.

Where is Canal Club expanding?

According to township records, the land slated for development is located at 1215 N. Canal Road, on the west side of Canal Road between Canal Club Apartments and Westcharme Estates Subdivision.

The area, north of the Delta Township offices and Horrocks Farm Market, and east of Interstate 96 and Interstate 69, already includes multi- and single-unit properties, as well as several hotels, motels and other businesses.

Portage-based Edward Rose Properties Inc., Canal Club's original developer, is planning the expansion. According to documents submitted to the township, the company has a purchase agreement to buy the property.

What will the expansion include?

Canal Club Apartments on Streamwood Drive in Delta Township.

According to township records, the proposal for Canal Club's expansion includes 221 one-bedroom units and 133 two-bedroom units.

A plan submitted detailing the layout shows five 30-unit buildings, five 36-unit buildings, and one 24-unit building with carports.

In March, Kirsten Rimes, an official with Edward Rose Properties, told the township's Planning Commission the expansion will "feature three-story, wood frame multi-unit buildings," according to meeting minutes.

Rimes said the new apartments "would be market-rate apartments, which will likely rent for slightly higherthan the existing phases of Canal Club due to the increase in quality and amenities of the new phase."

Apartment listings for the current property on Canal Club's website show units available for between approximately $1,109 and $1,401, depending on size.

What's the project's timeline?

The timeline for the proposed expansion is unclear; it isn't outlined in township documents.

Greg Stowers, a managing director at Edward Rose Properties, didn't immediately respond to a message left on Wednesday.

Contact Reporter Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X @GrecoatLSJ .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Approvals pave way for major expansion of Delta Township's Canal Club Apartment complex