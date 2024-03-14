Delta Township apartment complex could nearly double in size, according to proposal

DELTA TWP. — A large housing community off North Canal Road first developed in the 1980s could nearly double the number of apartments in the complex, according to a proposal under consideration by township officials.

Portage-based Edward Rose Properties Inc. is asking officials to rezone just over 30 acres of land off North Canal Road, adjacent to Canal Club Apartments, to allow 11 new buildings and 354 new apartments to be built.

"The development is essentially an extension of the existing adjacent Canal Club Apartment development to the south," Delta Township Planning Director Gary Bozek said in a March 7 staff report.

The area, north of the Delta Township offices and Horrocks Farm Market, and east of Interstate 96 and Interstate 69, already includes multi-unit and single-unit properties, as well as several hotels, motels and other businesses.

The company originally developed Canal Club Apartments on Streamwood Drive in the late 1980s. The current complex occupies 36 acres and contains 13 buildings and just over 400 apartments.

One- and two-bedroom apartments planned

Canal Club Apartments on Streamwood Drive in Delta Township.

According to township records, the proposal for Canal Club's expansion at 1215 N. Canal Road includes the addition of 221 one-bedroom units and 133 two-bedroom units.

"The applicant has provided a sketch plan of the proposed layout consisting of 11 buildings (five 30-unit buildings, five 36-unit buildings, and one 24-unit building) with associated carports," Bozek's report said.

The timeline for the proposed expansion or rental rates for the apartments were not outlined, though apartment listings for the current property on Canal Club's website show units available for between approximately $1,088 and $1,550, depending on size.

Tim Lang, regional manager for the property, said he's aware of the planned expansion, but referred questions about the plans to Greg Stowers, a managing director at Edward Rose Properties. Stowers didn't immediately respond to a message left on Wednesday.

Next steps in the planning process

Canal Club Apartments on Streamwood Drive in Delta Township.

Delta Township's Planning Commission recommended on March 11 that officials approve the company's rezoning request for the 30 acres from agricultural/residential to multiple-family residential, Peter Menser, the township's Community & Economic Development Director, said in an email.

The commission also recommended approval of a special land use permit for the project, he said.

The rezoning request will be introduced at the March 18 township Board of Trustees meeting, but won't be discussed, considered or potentially voted on until its April 1 meeting, Menser said. There are opportunities for public comments at each meeting, he said.

Contact Reporter Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X @GrecoatLSJ .

