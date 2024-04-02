Moon Pies and glasses: What Memphis-area schools are doing for the 2024 solar eclipse

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will move across North America, as the moon passes between the sun and the earth. When the moon is blocking off 100% of the sun and the skies darken, the eclipse will reach totality, a phase that’s only expected to last a few minutes.

Memphis, like most cities, won’t bear witness to this complete covering; the nearest place you can view totality is Little Rock. Still, in Memphis, we’re set to see the moon cover up to 95% of the sun ― which leaves us with a pretty impressive partial solar eclipse, if not a total one.

For the city’s children, this will also be their first chance to view a major eclipse, and it could be their last one until adulthood. A total solar eclipse hasn’t passed through the country since 2017, and after April 8, there isn’t slated to be another in the contiguous United States until 2044.

More: Solar eclipse in Memphis: A guide to watch parties, what to expect & where to find glasses

With that in mind, The Commercial Appeal reached out to Memphis-area school districts, to see how they were planning to incorporate the eclipse into the school day.

Here’s what they said.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools

If you’re not careful, a solar eclipse can severely damage your eyes. You shouldn’t stare directly at it. As a matter of fact, you shouldn't even use a telescope, camera lens, binoculars, or sunglasses. Instead, you’re supposed to use solar eclipse viewing glasses, specifically designed for the occasion. And an MSCS spokesperson told The CA that the district has "special deliveries" on the way: a pair of these glasses for each student.

MSCS schools are also celebrating the arrival of the eclipse in various ways.

"Schools across the district are adding their own creative flair to the day. For instance, Kate Bond Elementary will prepare students with lessons beforehand. Then, they'll observe the eclipse, record their findings, and create a visual representation ― all while enjoying a fun snack of SunnyD and Moon Pies," the spokesperson said. "Scenic Hills Elementary plans to take their viewing experience to new heights, literally, by watching from the top of their campus hill."

Collierville Schools

The suburban school district has decided it makes the most sense for students to witness the natural occurrence with their families, and it’s closing for the day.

“Collierville Schools is out of school on the day of the solar eclipse,” said Jen Hannah, the district’s public information officer. “Our Board of Education agreed that it was in the best interest of students and families to be out of school that day.”

Germantown Municipal School District

Aware of the risks to eyesight, the Germantown school district is providing safety videos, as well as resources that teachers can use to explain why you shouldn’t look at the sun without proper protection. It's also secured eclipse glasses for every student and staffer.

And its teachers will be leading lessons about the eclipse.

‘In GMSD, we believe the eclipse viewing is not just an outdoor activity; it's an educational opportunity,” said Germantown Schools’ communications supervisor, Kate Crowder, in an email. “Our team is also providing resources for this day that will delve into the science behind the solar eclipse, aiming to spark curiosity and deepen our students' understanding of astronomical phenomena.”

More: Where to find solar eclipse glasses in Memphis and how to make sure they're the right ones

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett City Schools, like Germantown, is providing eclipse-specific glasses for each student, and turning the event into an educational opportunity.

“Our students will indeed have the opportunity to view the solar eclipse as part of an educational experience,” said Jason Sykes, the district’s communications, transportation, volunteer & community outreach supervisor. “On that day, classes will be in session, and we are incorporating the eclipse into our curriculum as a valuable learning opportunity.”

Arlington Community Schools

Arlington school leaders are crossing their fingers for “good, clear weather” on the day of the eclipse.

“Our students will have the chance to view it,” said Tyler Hill, the district’s director of communication and planning. “The district purchased glasses and will be giving them to all students and employees in ACS.”

More: What time is the 2024 solar eclipse in Memphis? Search your ZIP code for our guide

Lakeland School System

The Lakeland school district, like its counterparts, is set to provide glasses and give students the chance to view the eclipse.

“We’ve already got eclipse glasses in hand,” said Superintendent Ted Horrell, “and will allow all students and staff to participate.”

John Klyce covers education and children's issues for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at John.klyce@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What are Memphis, Shelby Co. schools doing for April 8 solar eclipse?